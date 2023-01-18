(LEAD) Opposition leader raps Yoon over remarks on Iran

(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks by floor leader, photo)

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung lashed out at President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, claiming that his recent remark branding Iran as the "enemy" of the United Arab Emirates was "monocellular" and "biased."

Yoon made the remark earlier this week, comparing the UAE-Iran relations to those of South and North Korea during a meeting with South Korean troops stationed in the UAE.

Yoon's remarks prompted Tehran to say it was "looking into and pursuing the meddling comments" and awaiting an explanation from Seoul's foreign ministry and drew criticism from opposition parties at home.

"It is truly regrettable that he cannot make the most basic judgment," the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said in the party's Supreme Council meeting, likening the incident to a "diplomatic disaster."

"Through a monocellular and biased diplomacy based on the notion that 'a friend's enemy is my enemy,' you cannot properly guard the people and national interest," the DP leader said, urging Yoon to get a better grasp of the basics of diplomacy and security.

Lee also said the "very wrong and thoughtless remarks" have put the UAE in a difficult position and provoked Iran, voicing concern that it may adversely affect Korean residents in the country as well as South Korean vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.



view larger image Rep. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks at the party's Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly on Jan. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

Referring to Yoon's hot mic incident in New York last year, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun urged the president to apologize.

Yoon was caught on video making a remark privately to aides that appeared to include vulgar words. Though the recording was not clear, many thought he was talking about U.S. Congress and U.S. President Joe Biden.

"President Yoon's thoughtless remarks are ballooning and shaking up the Middle East," Park said, saying this is just another case of diplomatic fiasco. "President Yoon should humbly apologize to the people over the diplomatic disaster and completely replace his incompetent diplomacy lineup."

Seoul's foreign ministry has stressed Yoon's remarks were "irrelevant" to Seoul's relations with Iran and urged against "unnecessary overinterpretation" of the remark, saying it was made while encouraging South Korean soldiers.

The ministry also said South Korea's commitment to relations with Iran remains firm.



view larger image Rep. Park Hong-keun (R), floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks at the party's Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly on Jan. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)