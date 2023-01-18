S. Korean football legend Lee Dong-gook named vice president of nat'l federation

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Lee Dong-gook, the all-time leading scorer in South Korean club football, was named a vice president of the sport's national governing body Wednesday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Lee, 43, was elected one of its three new vice presidents, along with Cho Byeong-deuk, who previously served in the post from 2016 to 2021, and Lee Seok-jae, head of Gyeonggi Province Football Association.



This photo provided by the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Jan. 18, 2023, shows retired South Korean football legend Lee Dong-gook, newly elected as KFA's vice president.

They will join four incumbent vice presidents. The three new vice presidents' terms will run through December 2024.

Lee retired from the K League after the 2020 season with 228 goals, having also bagged four MVP awards and seven league titles. Lee made his professional debut in 1998 as a 19-year-old phenom, and had a cup of coffee in the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

He spent the final 13 seasons of his club career in the K League.

Internationally, Lee represented South Korea at the 1998 and 2010 FIFA World Cup. He is in the Century Club with 105 caps and has scored 33 international goals, tied for fifth among all South Korean players.

