Ex-Yongsan Police Station chief indicted over bungled crowd crush response

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday indicted former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae with detention on charges related to the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood last year.

Lee was charged with professional negligence causing the high death toll from the crowd crush on Oct. 29 and falsification of official records connected with the accident.

Wrapping up a monthslong probe into authorities' bungled response to the crowd crush, the police last week referred Lee and 22 other government officials to the prosecution for further investigation and potential indictment.

On Wednesday, the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office also indicted four other incumbent and former officials from Yongsan Police Station, including a former emergency monitoring chief, on charges of fatal professional negligence or falsification of official records.



view larger image Former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae speaks during a parliamentary probe on Jan. 4, 2023, into the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood. (Yonhap)

