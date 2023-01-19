(LEAD) Yoon pitches himself as S. Korea's 'No. 1 salesman' to global CEOs

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's remarks; CHANGES headline)

By Lee Haye-ah

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of CEOs from South Korean conglomerates and other leading multinational companies in Davos on Wednesday and asked them to increase their investment in South Korea.

The luncheon was held shortly after Yoon arrived in Davos to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he is scheduled to deliver a special address on Thursday.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (3rd from L) speaks during a luncheon with a group of CEOs from South Korean conglomerates and other leading multinational companies in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

The CEOs in attendance included Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung among chiefs of South Korean conglomerates, as well as the CEOs of Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, JP Morgan Chase and Mubadala Investment Company.

"I'm the No. 1 salesman of the Republic of Korea," Yoon was quoted as saying, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"There are many difficulties across the world, but because you have personally experienced and overcome various global crises over decades, your experiences and wisdom will be of great help to finding a way out for South Korea amid the global crisis," he added, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

During the portion of the luncheon that was open to the press, Yoon asked the CEOs to take a large interest in South Korea.

"If our systems do not meet global standards, let me know anytime," he said. "If there is a lot of foreign investment, we will be able to adjust our systems to global standards."

The presidential office said Yoon and the CEOs discussed solutions to global challenges that included securing stable supply chains and climate change.

"President Yoon said solidarity and cooperation between states and businesses is more urgent than ever to solve the recent complex crisis," the presidential office said.

"He also said businesses will be able to solve global problems while pursuing sustainable growth based on creativity, innovation and a spirit of challenge, and through technological innovations," it said.

Yoon emphasized the need for governments to support the fair and efficient operation of markets to promote technological innovations in the private sector.

"President Yoon also introduced our government's economic policy direction centered on the private sector and markets, as well as our network of free trade agreements at the global level, and our competitiveness in cutting-edge industries and excellent work force," his office said.

"He emphasized his commitment to turning South Korea into a world-class innovation hub," it added.

Yoon additionally called on the CEOs of the multinational companies to increase cooperation with South Korean businesses and expand investment in South Korea while also seeking their support for the country's bid to host the World Expo 2030.

"The South Korean market is open, and my office is open too, so please come find me at any time," the president was quoted as saying.

Yoon is the first South Korean president to attend the WEF since former President Park Geun-hye in 2014.

He is on a two-nation tour that earlier took him to the United Arab Emirates for a state visit.

