Jan. 20



1919 -- Gojong, the 26th king of the Joseon Dynasty, dies.



1968 -- Thirty-one North Korean commandos infiltrate Seoul in an attempt to assassinate President Park Chung-hee. The North Korean troops are stopped 300 meters from the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. Twenty-eight are killed and one is captured, while two others are believed to have returned to the North across the border. The only survivor, Kim Sin-jo, shouted in a nationally televised news conference that "I came here to cut the throat of Park Chung-hee!"



1974 -- South Korea and West Germany sign a visa waiver accord.



2000 -- The Millennium Democratic Party kicks off with President Kim Dae-jung being elected as party president.



2005 -- A South Korean maritime police boat crosses the inter-Korean border in the East Sea on a search-and-rescue mission after a South Korean cargo vessel sank in North Korean waters. Only four members of the sunken vessel's 18-strong crew survived.



2009 -- Six people are found dead after a building in the central district of Yongsan in Seoul was engulfed in flames during a police raid on occupants protesting the redevelopment of the area.



2011 -- The Supreme Court acquits Cho Bong-am, the leader of Korea's first left-leaning "Jinbo (Progressive) Party," of an espionage charge 52 years after he was executed by the government of then President Rhee Syng-man.



2020 -- South Korea reports its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

