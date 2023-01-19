Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #labor unions

Police raid umbrella labor union offices over alleged wrongdoing at construction sites

09:26 January 19, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Police on Thursday raided some offices of the construction unions affiliated with the country's two biggest umbrella labor organizations as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing at construction sites.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to five offices belonging to the construction union of the Korean Confederation of Trade Union and three construction union offices of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions to seize evidence, officials said.

Eight houses belonging to officials of the construction unions were also searched by the police.

Police reportedly opened an investigation on suspicions that officials at the unions coerced employers to hire certain workers or asked for financial rewards in return for providing job opportunities.

view larger image The Korean National Police Agency (Yonhap)

The Korean National Police Agency (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK