Korea Aerospace partners with U.S. firm for eVTOL development

10:27 January 19, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has partnered with a U.S. firm to develop an unmanned electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

KAI has signed a memorandum of agreement with Northrop Grumman Corp. for technology cooperation in the unmanned eVTOL business, the company said in a statement.

They plan to develop the unmanned eVTOL aircraft for South Korean Navy destroyers and coast guard ships, it said.

