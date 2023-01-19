JCS chief calls for 'perfect' readiness of overseas units

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer instructed chiefs of the country's overseas military contingents to maintain a "perfect" security posture during video calls Thursday ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, his office said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the calls to encourage troops of the overseas contingents. The major national holiday runs from Saturday through Tuesday.

"By closely evaluating your host country's ever-changing security situation, (you) must maintain a perfect operational posture," Kim was quoted as saying."(I) call on (you) to do your utmost to carry out missions with dignity and pride as representatives and military diplomats of South Korea."

"Although you cannot be with your family, (I) wish you spend a warm Lunar New Year holiday with your fellow unit members," he added.

South Korea currently has some 1,000 service members stationed in overseas contingents.

The units include the U.N. peacekeeping Habit unit in South Sudan, the Dongmyeong unit operating as part of the U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon, the Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates and the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit in waters off Somalia.



