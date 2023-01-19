KSOE bags 626.7 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has bagged a 626.7 billion-won (US$505 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from an Oceanic shipper.

KSOE said Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of its three affiliates, will build the LNG vessels at its shipyard in the southwestern port of Yeongam.

The LNG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by the second half of 2026, KSOE said.

The deal came two days after KSOE clinched a 971.4 billion-won order to build three LNG vessels for an undisclosed Oceanic shipping firm, the world's first order of its kind this year.

KSOE, the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three subsidiaries -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.



view larger image A liquefied natural gas carrier built by one of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.'s three affiliates (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)