Opposition floor leader calls for unity ahead of leader's questioning

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party on Thursday urged supporters and party members to stand together for party leader Lee Jae-myung as he plans to appear before prosecutors for questioning over development corruption allegations next week.

Lee said Thursday he will appear at the Seoul Central District Office on Jan. 28 for questioning over allegations involving a high-profile property development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, launched while Lee was serving as mayor of Seongnam.

Lee, who underwent 12 hours of questioning last week as part of a separate investigation into bribery allegations linked to a football club in Seongnam, has claimed innocence and branded the probes as a politically motivated attempt at removing him.

"I believe that the people and party members will come together so that Chairman Lee can bravely overcome the unjust oppression," DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said in a party policy coordination meeting.

Park denounced the prosecution for attempting to charge the party leader without evidence.

"The prosecution, which has failed to find any evidence for the past 16 months, is repeating groundless allegations through the media to bind the leader of the main opposition party," he said.

Claiming that there has been no such case of insulting an opposition leader in history, Park claimed that the prosecution is bent on removing Lee.

He also urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to stop suppressing the opposition party and playing power games and instead focus on livelihood and economic issues.



view larger image Rep. Park Hong-keun, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks at a party policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly on Jan. 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)