Pentagon requests USFK offer equipment to support Ukraine: official

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Pentagon has requested the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) offer some of its equipment to support Ukraine, the USFK said Thursday, stressing the move would have "zero impact" on its security operations on the Korean Peninsula.

The U.S. Department of Defense has turned to inventories of American artillery shells in South Korea and Israel, as Ukraine is in dire need of ammunition support in the war with Russia, the New York Times reported earlier this week.

"The Department of Defense continues to provide military assistance from its inventories in support of Ukraine. United States Forces Korea has been requested to support this effort by providing some of its equipment," USFK spokesperson Col. Isaac Taylor said in a statement.

He added: "This has zero impact on our operations and our ability to execute on our ironclad commitment to the defense of our ally, the Republic of Korea. There should be no doubt that we remain ready to 'fight tonight.'"

The spokesperson did not specify what equipment and how much of it will be shipped for use in Ukraine.

Seoul's defense ministry declined to comment on the issue.

"With regards to the USFK combat capabilities, we have nothing particular to talk about," Jeon Ha-kyou, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing. "But South Korea and the United States have been in close consultation and cooperation over matters related to our readiness posture, including that issue."

Seoul and Washington have been discussing issues related to the inflow or outbound shipment of USFK equipment, Seoul officials said, as it could affect security on the peninsula at a time of tensions caused by North Korea's earlier military provocations and tough rhetoric.



view larger image This unrelated file photo, taken Aug. 22, 2022, shows military choppers operating over Camp Humphreys, a sprawling U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)