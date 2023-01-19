Hanwha heir apparent discusses cooperation with global energy companies in Davos

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, the heir apparent of the South Korean energy-to-defense conglomerate, has met with leaders of top global energy companies in Switzerland and discussed ways of cooperation, Hanwha said Thursday.

Kim met with Andres Gluski, CEO of AES Corp., a U.S. utility and power generation company, on Tuesday (local time) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos this week, and discussed decarbonization efforts for a sustainable energy transition, Hanwha said in a release.

AES has announced a plan to build a green hydrogen production facility in Texas.

Kim met with Takeshi Hashimoto, CEO of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., a Japanese shipping company that focuses on the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage ship, known as the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

An FSRU has an onboard plant capable of returning LNG back into a gaseous state and supplying it directly into the gas network.

Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel S.p.A., an Italian multinational power distributor, was also among those Kim met with in the Swiss city. They talked about cooperation efforts in renewable energy, including solar panel and wind power.

On Wednesday, Kim met with Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of France's TotalEnergies S.E., one of Hanwha's solar panel partners, and discussed ways to move the partnership forward.

Hanwha, the seventh-largest conglomerate in South Korea, has been bolstering the green energy drive, led by Kim, with a focus on renewables, including hydrogen and ammonia, and the energy storage system, on top of its primary solar panel business.

Hanwha announced in September last year it would take over Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., the world's fourth-largest shipyard, a move expected to give a boost to its expansion into marine transport based on renewable energy.



view larger image This composite graphic, provided by Hanwha, shows Kim Dong-kwan (L), vice chairman and co-CEO of Hanwha Solutions Corp. and heir apparent to the energy-to-defense conglomerate, on Jan. 19, 2023. Kim attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he had a series of meetings with top business leaders on the sidelines to discuss cooperation and partnership. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)