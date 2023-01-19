Delinquency ratio on bank loans inch up in Nov. amid high interest rates

SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea inched up in November amid increased debt burden from rising interest rates, data showed Thursday.

The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans had stood at 0.27 percent as of end-November, up 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

From a year earlier, the figure was also up 0.01 percentage point.

The ratio reflected loans overdue by at least one month in principal and interest payment.

The rise came as borrowing costs have been on the rise from the central bank's interest rate hikes to bring inflation down.

The ratio for corporate loans rose 0.03 percentage point to 0.29 percent, while the figure for households increased 0.02 percentage point to 0.24 percent, the data showed.

kokobj@yna.co.kr

