300 won in cashable points to be provided for every cafe beverage bought in reusable cups

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Consumers will be given 300 won (US$0.24) in cashable points for every beverage they buy in a reusable cup at cafes, the environment ministry said Sunday, in a new waste-reduction program.

Under the program, the 300-won "carbon neutrality" points will be paid when consumers buy a beverage either in their personal tumbler or when they return takeaway reusable cups provided by cafes.

The benefit is available at stores of four participating cafe chains -- Starbucks, Paul Bassett, the Venti and Mega MGC Coffee -- and the points earned can be turned into cash or spent at the cafes.

The maximum carbon neutrality points payable per month is 70,000 won and those wishing to join the program are required to sign up at its homepage at cpoint.or.kr/netzero.

Under the program, up to 2,000 won worth of points will also be paid upon a range of eco-friendly consumption, such as purchases of food in personal containers, renting emission-free vehicles or returning used mobile phones, the ministry said.



