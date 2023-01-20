Yoon meets with quantum physicists at Swiss university

By Lee Haye-ah

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of renowned quantum physicists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich on Thursday.

During the meeting, Yoon asked the scholars how quantum science and technology can change the future and how South Korea should prepare in order to develop the field, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

The South Korean leader is on a four-day visit to Switzerland that began Tuesday.

In attendance were Gunther Dissertori, the university's rector, and Klaus Ensslin and Andreas Wallraff, both professors at the institute, among others.

"Upon hearing that fostering talent and international cooperation are important, the president stated his commitment and strategic plan to turn South Korea into a leading nation in quantum science and technology," Kim said.

"He also instructed Science Minister Lee Jong-ho to actively push for international cooperation through research and people-to-people exchanges," she said.

Kim said the Swiss university alone supports 700 quantum physicists, while in South Korea there are only some 200 to 300 in the entire country.

"The president stressed that he will not spare government support for quantum science and technology, which will be a game changer," she said.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (3rd from L) speaks during a meeting with a group of quantum physicists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich on Jan. 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)