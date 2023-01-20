Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Today in Korean history

14:00 January 20, 2023

Jan. 21

1919 -- Gojong, the 26th and last king of the Joseon Dynasty, dies.

1968 -- Thirty-one North Korean commandos infiltrate Seoul in an attempt to assassinate President Park Chung-hee. The North Koreans were stopped 300 meters from the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae. Twenty-eight were killed, one was captured and two others were believed to have returned to the North across the border. The only survivor, Kim Sin-jo, shouted in a nationally televised news conference that he had come "to cut the throat of Park Chung-hee."

1974 -- South Korea and West Germany sign a visa waiver accord.

2011 -- South Korea's special naval forces raid a hijacked freighter in the Arabian Sea, freeing 21 crewmen and killing eight Somali pirates in a secret mission code-named Dawn of Gulf of Aden.

2018 -- A seven-member North Korean delegation led by Hyon Song-wol, head of the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives in South Korea via a land route for a two-day trip to check the venues of its proposed art performances to mark the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February 2018.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK