KSOE wins 240.8 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has clinched a 240.8 billion-won (US$195 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) carriers from an African shipper.

KSOE said Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of its three affiliates, will build the 88,000-cubic-meter vessels at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan.

The LPG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by the first half of 2026, KSOE said.

The shipyard said the vessels are capable of carrying ammonia, which has been drawing attention as a next-generation eco-friendly energy source.

In September, global market researcher Clarkson Research Service projected the world's LPG ship orders to amount to 54 this year, up from 40 last year.

KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has obtained orders to construct seven gas carriers so far this year.

KSOE on Monday bagged a 971.4 billion-won order to build three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from an Oceanic shipper. Two days later it signed a 626.7 billion-won contract to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from an Oceanic shipper.

KSOE has three subsidiaries under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



A liquefied petroleum gas carrier built by one of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.'s three affiliates



