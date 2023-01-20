KFA names new members to committee on nat'l team coach selection

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football federation announced Friday it has named six new members to a committee tasked with finding the new head coach for the men's national team.

Incheon United head coach Jo Sung-hwan and Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo were among six new members of the National Team Committee at the Korea Football Association (KFA), headed by Michael Muller.



view larger image Michael Muller, new head of the National Team Committee for the Korea Football Association (KFA), speaks at his introductory press conference at the KFA House in Seoul on Jan. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jo and Lee are joined by Cheongju FC head coach Choi Yoon-gyun, K League technical director Park Tae-ha, Hanyang University head coach Jeong Jae-kwon and Inha University professor Kwak Hyo-bum.

The National Team Committee is responsible for appointing the new bench boss for the men's team, a position left vacant following the recent departure of Paulo Bento.

Bento's contract expired after South Korea's elimination in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month. Bento was in charge for four years and four months, making him the longest serving head coach in South Korean national team history. The KFA had offered him a new deal that would keep him through the next Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, whereas Bento sought another four-year contract that would have had him coach South Korea at the 2026 World Cup, too.

At a press conference last week, Muller said he was keeping all options open in his search.

The KFA said the new committee will hold its first virtual meeting next Wednesday.

The national federation has previously said its goal is to name the new coach by February.



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 24, 2022, Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo gives an acceptance speech after being named the K League 2 Coach of the Year during the K League Awards ceremony in Seoul. (Yonhap)

