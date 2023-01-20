Seoul shares down in late Fri. morning trade

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks pared earlier gains to turn lower late Friday morning amid a lack of momentum ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that runs through Tuesday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 5.09 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,375.25 as of 11:20 a.m.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped about 0.5 percent.

Bio shares also extended losses. Vaccine maker SK Bioscience slumped more than 4 percent after a grim market forecast for this year and Celltrion was also down over 1 percent.

Air carriers and logistics companies traded lower. Korean Air Lines fell about 1.5 percent and Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, dipped more than 2 percent.

In contrast, steelmakers and construction companies gathered ground. Steel giant POSCO Holdings added 0.2 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction jumped more than 3 percent.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,234.90 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.8 won from Thursday's close.

