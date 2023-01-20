SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

------------

Yoon reaffirms commitment to nuclear treaty in Davos

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), saying it would be "realistic" and "rational" to abide by the nuclear treaty.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Yoon said he remains committed to working closely with Washington against North Korea's nuclear threats.



------------

U.S. should prepare for possible deployment of nuclear assets to S. Korea: U.S. think tank

WASHINGTON -- The United States should consider possible deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons to South Korea in the future, a U.S. think tank said Wednesday, in what it called "pre-decisional" efforts to lay groundwork for the possible deployment in the future.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) also recommended the U.S. and South Korea begin holding tabletop exercises to that end.



------------

Unification minister meets UNICEF, WFP chiefs over N. Korea's humanitarian situations

SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has met with chiefs of international organizations in Switzerland to discuss North Korea's humanitarian situations, his office said Wednesday.

Kwon held talks with Catherine Russell, executive director of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), and David Beasley, head of the World Food Program (WFP) on Tuesday (Swiss time) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, according to the unification ministry.



------------

Defense Secretary Austin to visit S. Korea soon: Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit South Korea in the near future, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder added the upcoming trip will reaffirm the U.S.' commitment to working with its Asian ally.

