Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

16:00 January 20, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------
(LEAD) Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Ssangbangwool chief over corruption allegations

SUWON, South Korea -- A business tycoon who was nabbed in Thailand after months on the run was formally arrested Friday over high-profile corruption allegations.

The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group. He is facing multiple charges, including embezzlement, bribery and the illegal transfer of cash to North Korea.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK