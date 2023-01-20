The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(3rd LD) About 500 people evacuated after fire rages through shanty village in Seoul

SEOUL -- About 500 people were evacuated from homes Friday morning as a fire raged through the last remaining shanty village in Seoul and destroyed at least 60 homes, fire authorities said.

The blaze broke out at 6:27 a.m. in the fourth district of the Guryong village, located in Seoul's posh area of Gangnam Ward, and was fully extinguished around 11:46 a.m., they said.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korean ministry calls in Japanese diplomat to protest UNESCO heritage bid for Sado mine

SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry called in a Japanese Embassy official in Seoul on Friday to lodge a formal protest against Tokyo's move to have a mine linked to the wartime forced labor of Koreans listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The previous day, the Japanese government submitted a recommendation letter again to UNESCO for the listing of the former gold mine on Sado Island, after the initial version, delivered last February, was called incomplete.



-----------------

Documentary following BTS' J-Hope's creation of 1st album to be released next month

SEOUL -- A behind-the-scenes documentary about the creation of BTS star J-Hope's solo debut album, "Jack in the Box," will be released on Feb. 17, his agency said Friday.

According to Big Hit Music, the documentary film produced by Hybe follows about 200 days spent by the rapper-dancer to make the album and perform as the closer of the 2022 Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. He became the first Korean act to headline a major U.S. music event there.



-----------------

Publisher suspends supplying books by disgraced poet amid criticism

SEOUL -- A publisher on Friday apologized for releasing new books of poems by disgraced poet Ko Un and said it will suspend supplying the books to bookstores in consideration of public opinion against his return without any apology for his alleged past sexual misconduct.

Silcheon Munhak has come under strong public criticism for opening the way for the disgraced poet to return to the literary scene by publishing the books without any explanation on or apology for the allegations of sexual misconduct.



-----------------

Military ends search for drone near THAAD base, citing 'low' espionage possibility

SEOUL -- South Korea's military has withdrawn from a fruitless search for a drone thought to have crashed near a U.S. missile defense unit in a southern county earlier this week, its officials said Friday, citing "low" chances that it was used for spying activities.

It has left the search operation to police, which will also continue a probe into who flew the drone near the base in Seongju, 217 kilometers south of Seoul, and for what purpose.



-----------------

S. Korean Army chief to visit U.S. for talks with American counterpart

SEOUL -- South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan will depart for the United States later this week for talks with his U.S. counterpart and other officials on bilateral defense cooperation, his office said Friday.

His nine-day trip that runs through Jan. 29 has been arranged under a program inviting top commanders of U.S. allies, according to the Army.



-----------------

Seoul shares rise for 2nd day on blue-chip tech, steel gains

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose for a second straight day Friday, driven by bullish tech and steel sectors amid hope for demand recovery from China, analysts said. The local currency edged down against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 14.92 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,395.26. Trading volume was light at 295.3 million shares worth 4.96 trillion won (US$4.01 billion), with gainers outpacing decliners 568 to 254.



-----------------

POSCO Holdings 2022 operating income nearly halves on typhoon damage, downturn

SEOUL -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Friday said its operating income nearly halved last year from a year earlier largely due to a typhoon in September and an industry downturn.

Its operating income stood at 4.9 trillion won (US$3.96 billion) last year, sharply down from an operating income of 9.2 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

