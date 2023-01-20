Yongsan Ward office chief indicted over bungled response to crowd crush

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Friday indicted Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young on charges related to the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

Park was charged with professional negligence causing 158 deaths from the crowd crush on Oct. 29 and official record falsification aimed at concealing her office's inadequate emergency response, according to officials. She was arrested on Dec. 26.

Wrapping up a monthslong probe into authorities' bungled response to the crowd crush, the police last week referred Park and 22 other government officials to the prosecution for further investigation and possible indictment.

Also on Friday, three other former Yongsan Ward officials were indicted on charges of fatal professional negligence, including former deputy Yongsan Ward office chief Yoo Seung-jae.



Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young speaks during a parliamentary probe on Jan. 6, 2023, into the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

