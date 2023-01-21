Jan. 22



1990 -- The ruling Democratic Justice Party, led by President Roh Tae-Woo, and two conservative opposition parties, the Reunification Democratic Party headed by Kim Young-sam and the New Democratic Republican Party represented by Kim Jong-pil, agree to merge and form a new party. It marked the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that the ruling party decided to merge with multiple opposition parties.



1992 -- Kim Yong-sun, a close confidant of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il who handled international affairs at the ruling Workers' Party, meets Arnold Kanter, U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, in New York to discuss the communist country's nuclear program. It was the first high-level meeting on the subject between the two countries.



2000 -- More than 75 players launch the Korea Professional Baseball Players Association (KPBPA), the first of its kind, to defend their rights. About 390 players were supposed to join the association, but team owners prevented most of them from attending its first general assembly.



2011 -- Park Wan-sue, a well-known South Korean novelist and essayist who delved into post-Korean War realities of everyday people, dies of gallbladder cancer. She was 80.



2015 -- The Supreme Court confirms a nine-year prison term for Lee Seok-ki, affiliated with the now-dissolved minor far-left Unified Progressive Party, for instigating an armed rebellion against the Seoul government in the event of an inter-Korean war.



2020 -- The South Korean Army decides to discharge a noncommissioned officer who underwent sex reassignment surgery and hoped to continue serving in the military as a woman, rejecting the country's first transgender soldier.

