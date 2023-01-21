Yoon, first lady offer Lunar New Year greetings

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Saturday offered Lunar New Year greetings to the people, renewing his commitment to vitalize people's livelihoods and take care of vulnerable people.

In a video message, Yoon said the government "will take care of our needy neighbors more warmly and meticulously in the new year."

Despite grim economic outlooks at home and abroad, Yoon said the government will make utmost efforts for a "new leap" this year.

Yoon also thanked soldiers, police officers and firefighters who are doing their jobs during the holiday.

Yoon returned home Saturday from a weeklong visit to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

Yoon said the visit's "entire schedule was focused on the economy so that our people and businessmen can demonstrate their capabilities on the world stage."



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee offer Lunar New Year greetings to the people on Jan. 21, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)