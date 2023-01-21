Assembly Speaker Kim wraps up visits to Vietnam, Indonesia

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo wrapped up visits to Vietnam and Indonesia, as South Korea seeks to bolster economic and security cooperation with the Southeast Asian nations.

Kim also sought support from Vietnam for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.

In Vietnam, Kim met with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his counterpart, Vuong Dinh Hue, of Vietnam, respectively.

During the meetings, Kim touted the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations and called for strengthening the relationship under the "comprehensive strategic partnership" established by the two countries' leaders in December last year.

In Indonesia, Kim met with President Joko Widodo and discussed improving bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Kim also asked Indonesia to support South Korean companies' investment in Indonesia.

In a statement, the National Assembly said Kim's visits "served as an opportunity to expand cooperation in strategic areas, such as supply chain, defense and digital, beyond strengthening economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges."



view larger image National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (L) and Indonesia President Joko Widodo pose for a photo during their meeting in Jakarta on Jan. 19, 2023, in this photo provided by Kim's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

