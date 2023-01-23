NATO chief to visit S. Korea next week

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will visit South Korea early next week on a regional swing that will also take him to Japan, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Stoltenberg is scheduled to make a two-day trip to Seoul on Sunday and Jan. 30, during which he will have a series of meetings with top South Korean government officials, including Foreign Minister Park Jin and Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, according to the foreign ministry.

Stoltenberg is also due to visit the Seoul National Cemetery and participate in a forum hosted by a South Korean think tank.

His trip to Seoul comes as the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has been stepping up cooperation with NATO. Yoon attended a NATO summit in June last year, becoming the first South Korea leader to have taken part in the summit.

Following his Seoul trip, Stoltenberg will fly to Japan for a two-day trip.



view larger image Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), is shown in this photo taken on Jan. 23, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

