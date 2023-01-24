'Avatar 2' tops 10 mln admissions in S. Korea

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" surpassed 10 million admissions in South Korea on Tuesday to reach the milestone on the 42nd day of its release, data showed.

The sequel to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi flick "Avatar" has attracted slightly over 10 million since its release on Dec. 14, drawing 126.3 billion won (US$102.3 million) in sales, according to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

It became the first foreign movie to top 10 million admissions since the COVID-19 pandemic, but reached the mark four days slower than the original film.

The original "Avatar" attracted 13.6 million moviegoers in South Korea in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here.

In the country with a population of some 50 million, films that sell 10 million tickets are considered huge successes.



view larger image Avposter of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is displayed on Jan. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

