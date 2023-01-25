Go to Contents
Cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju, 2 rescued

09:17 January 25, 2023

SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A Hong Kong-registered cargo ship carrying 22 crew members sank off the southern island of Jeju on Wednesday, and two of them were rescued, while a search is under way for the others, the Coast Guard said.

Fourteen Chinese and eight Myanmarese crew members were aboard the 6,551-ton wood-carrying ship, Jin Tian, when it went down in waters 148.2 kilometers southeast of the city of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at 1:45 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

Two of the crew members were rescued, and the Coast Guard was conducting a joint search and rescue operation with their Japanese counterparts for the 20 others, officials said.
