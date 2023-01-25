(LEAD) 'Vibe' by Taeyang, Jimin debuts No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100

(ATTN: UPDATES with girl group NewJeans' chart performance in last three paras; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS' Jimin have made their debut as solo artists on the U.S. Billboard's main singles chart for their collaboration single "Vibe."

The digital single landed at 76th on the Hot 100 for this week by scoring 4.2 million streams and 20,000 downloads in the United States, Billboard reported Tuesday (U.S. time).

Combining the signature, silky voices of Taeyang and Jimin, "Vibe" depicts one's fluttering feelings toward his lover. In addition to his participation as a featured artist, Jimin also appeared in the music video for the song.

The tune earlier debuted at No. 96 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, one of the world's two biggest music charts along with the U.S. Billboard, after its release on Jan. 13.

It marks the first time for both artists to enter the Hot 100 as soloists.

BTS, in particular, became the first act in K-pop history to have all the members listed on the Hot 100 as soloists, with Jimin being the last member to do so. Since J-Hope charted at No. 81 with "Chicken Noodle Soup," featuring Becky G. in 2019, Suga, V. Jungkook, Jin, RM and now Jimin have all followed in that order, tallying 12 solo entries so far, according to Billboard.

On the upcoming Hot 100, the title track of South Korean rookie group NewJeans' first single album "OMG" debuted at No. 91, becoming the last single off the two-track album to hit the chart.

Last week, the girl group entered the chart for the first time since its debut in July as "Ditto," a pre-released song from the album, arrived at No. 96.

The quintet debuted with its first EP, "New Jeans," and rose to stardom as "Attention" and "Hype Boy," two of the album's three main tracks, dominated local music charts.

