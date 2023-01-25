Actor-singer Jang Keun-suk returns after 5 years with crime thriller series 'The Bait'

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actor-singer Jang Keun-suk is coming back after a five-year hiatus as a lawyer-turned-detective who investigates a mysterious murder case in Coupang Play's new crime thriller series "The Bait."

In the show, Jang plays Goo Do-han, who formerly served as a lawyer for wealthy people and now as a detective who follows a murder case. Lee Elijah plays Cheon Na-yeon, a reporter who teams up with him to uncover the truth.

Heo Sung-tae appears as Noh Sang-cheon, who is named as the main suspect of the murder case although he is known to have died eight years ago after being accused of masterminding a massive fraud case.

Jang, who formerly enjoyed massive popularity in Asia with his roles in rom-com dramas, said he chose the crime thriller after the long break to show his new side as an actor.

"I thought (Goo Do-han) would be a new challenge as it breaks my old, predictable image," Jang said in a press conference to promote the series Wednesday. "I grew a mustache and tried to restrain myself to portray a wild man."

The 36-year-old actor said five years passed too quickly as he completed his mandatory military service from 2018 to 2020 and had a refreshing period afterwards.

"I didn't know the break would take this long. I treasured the script of 'The Bait' to make the time meaningful," he said.

Heo, who played villains in Netflix series "Squid Game" and the Disney+ series "Casino," said he wants to write an "encyclopedia of villains" with his "unforgettable" character in the new work.

"I tried to control my power. I thought acting would be a challenge as it is an epic tale of Noh Sang-cheon," he said.

The first two episodes of "The Bait" will be available on the streaming platform by e-commerce operator Coupang on Friday. The second part will be released in the first half of this year.

The poster of "The Bait" is seen in this photo provided by Coupang Play, a video streaming platform by e-commerce operator Coupang.

