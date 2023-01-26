Go to Contents
Samsung SDS Q4 net income up 127.8 pct to 252.3 bln won

10:16 January 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 252.3 billion won (US$204.9 million), up 127.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 187.5 billion won, up 30 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 8 percent to 4.24 trillion won.

The operating profit was 5.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
