'Avatar 2' becomes highest-grossing foreign movie in S. Korea

11:40 January 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" has beat its original film's box office sales record to become the highest-grossing foreign movie released in South Korea, data showed Thursday.

The sequel to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi flick "Avatar" has raked in 128.5 billion won (US$104.3 million) since its release on Dec. 14, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

The original "Avatar" posted 128.4 billion won in domestic ticket sales in 2009 and still remains the most-viewed foreign movie released here in terms of the audience number with 13.6 million admissions.

Combined with Korean movies, "Avatar 2" ranked in fourth place on the highest-grossing movie list.

It was another milestone for the sequel, which topped 10 million admissions Tuesday. In the country with a population of some 50 million, films that sell more than 10 million tickets are considered huge successes.

view larger image Posters of "Avatar: The Way of Water" are displayed at a Seoul theater on Jan. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

Posters of "Avatar: The Way of Water" are displayed at a Seoul theater on Jan. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)

