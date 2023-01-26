Go to Contents
Hyundai Motor Q4 net up 143.8 pct to 1.7 tln won

14:06 January 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 1.7 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 143.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 3.35 trillion won, up 119.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 24.2 percent to 38.52 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 2.51 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
