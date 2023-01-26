Go to Contents
Ex-figure skater gets 4-yr prison term for attempted rape of student

15:54 January 26, 2023

NAMYANGJU, South Korea, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Lee Kyu-hyeon, a former national figure skater, was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for attempting to rape an underage student.

The Namyangju Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court found the 42-year-old Lee guilty of molesting and attempting to rape his student, and illegally filming the crime early last year. The victim was 18 years old at the time.

The court also ordered he be banned from working at child-related facilities for 10 years and undergo 50 hours of a child abuse treatment program.

Lee -- a younger brother of former speed skating national Lee Kyu-hyuk -- competed in the Winter Olympics in Nagano in 1998 and Salt Lake City in 2002. After retirement, he served as a coach for youth players.

