S. Korean foreign minister eyes visits to U.S., Europe next month: sources

17:33 January 26, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin is considering visiting the United States and Europe next month, according to diplomatic sources Thursday.

According to the sources, the two countries' diplomatic authorities are discussing arranging Park's trip to Washington before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes his planned trip to China on Feb. 5 and 6.

Park and Blinken are expected to discuss details of President Yoon Suk Yeol's likely visit to the U.S., which could take place as early as the first half of the year.

The two sides will likely discuss measures to strengthen Washington's extended deterrence to respond to the North Korean threats and bilateral issues surrounding the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Park is also considering attending the Munich Security Conference scheduled to take place in Germany on Feb. 17-19. This year's conference is expected to focus on the Russia-Ukraine war.

view larger image Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks during a meeting of the preparatory committee for the inaugural summit next year between South Korea and Pacific island nations at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Dec. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks during a meeting of the preparatory committee for the inaugural summit next year between South Korea and Pacific island nations at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Dec. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

