Incheon-bound Jeju Air plane returns to Hokkaido airport due to engine noise

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- An airplane belonging to Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, returned to the airport that it had departed from in Hokkaido, Japan, due to an unusual noise from its engine.

The Boeing 737-800 carrying 187 passengers and six crew members returned to New Chitose Airport at 2:45 p.m. after taking off at 1:06 p.m.

Jeju Air said the Incheon-bound aircraft circled in the sky to spend fuel in order to meet the required landing weight at which a plane is permitted to land.

The passengers were taken to hotels while a safety inspection was conducted, the company said, adding that a substitute plane will depart at noon on Friday.



