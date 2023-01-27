Go to Contents
LG Display shifts to loss in Q4

07:51 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 2.09 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), swinging from a profit of 179.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 875.7 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 476.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 17.1 percent to 7.3 trillion won.

The operating loss was 11.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
