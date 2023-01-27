Hyundai Mobis Q4 net profit up 14.9 pct to 636.6 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 636.6 billion won (US$517.3 million), up 14.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 24.9 percent on-year to 660.4 billion won. Revenue increased 29.1 percent to 14.99 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 926.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

