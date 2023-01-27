Hyundai, Kia sued in Seattle for lack of anti-theft technology

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- A Seattle City attorney has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. for the lack of anti-theft technology in some of their models, the carmakers said Friday.

In the suit filed in the federal court, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison argued the carmakers' failures to install anti-theft technology in some vehicles led to a sharp increase of their car theft in Seattle and other regions.

The city said from 2021 to 2022, thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars increased by 503 percent and 363 percent, respectively.

Hyundai and Kia expressed regret over the legal action in Seattle while apologizing for the inconvenience to affected customers.

"In response to increasing thefts targeting our vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the United States, Hyundai Motor America has made engine immobilizers standard on all vehicles produced as of November 2021," Hyundai said in a statement.

In addition, the company has taken a series of actions to deter thefts of affected vehicles, including an upcoming software update set to be available from next month and provided at no cost to customers, it said.

Kia said it has been developing and testing enhanced security software for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer and has started notifying owners of certain models of the availability of this software upgrade at no cost to customers.

Kia plans to make software upgrades available for most affected vehicles by mid-2023.

