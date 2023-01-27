S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 30,000 for 2nd day after holiday

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed at over 30,000 for the second straight day Friday due to increased tests after the Lunar New Year holiday that ended earlier this week.

The country reported 31,711 new cases, including 49 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,107,363, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Friday's daily infections increased by more than 4,300 from a week earlier.

The country added 36 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,332. The number of critically ill patients came to 481, down from 489 the previous day, the KDCA said.

The government plans to lift a mask mandate for most indoor public spaces, including schools, on Jan. 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.



view larger image This photo taken Jan. 24, 2023, shows a makeshift COVID-19 testing center near Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

