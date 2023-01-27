Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution Q4 net income up 283.8 pct to 275.6 bln won

09:45 January 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 275.6 billion won (US$224.3 million), up 283.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 213.6 percent on-year to 237.4 billion won. Revenue increased 92.3 percent to 8.53 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 295 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK