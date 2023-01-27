Documentary about late video artist Paik Nam-June competes at Sundance

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- A documentary about Korea-born video art pioneer Paik Nam-june (1932-2006) has been selected for the official competition of the Sundance Film Festival, one of the major U.S. film festivals.

Korean American director Amanda Kim's first feature film, "Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV," was chosen for the U.S. documentary competition at the festival, which has been under way since Jan. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It runs through Sunday.

view larger image This image captured from the homepage of the Sundance Film Festival shows that "Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV" was selected for the U.S. Documentary Competition at the festival. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Korean American actor Randall Park's feature film debut, "Shortcomings," was selected for the U.S. Dramatic Competition program.

Adapted from Adrian Tomine's graphic novel, it tells stories of Asian Americans' navigating questions of love and identity.

Writer-director Celine Song's feature film debut, "Past Lives," starring actors Yoo Teo and Greta Lee, was premiered at the film festival.



view larger image This photo captured from the Sundance Film Festival's homepage shows a scene from the film "Past Lives." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

