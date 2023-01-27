Man slashes his hand in front of parliament, demanding attention to 'people's sufferings'

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- A man slashed the back of one of his hands in front of the National Assembly on Friday, clamoring for politicians to pay greater attention to the hardships of people, but the injury was not life-threatening, officials said.

The ginseng farmer in his 50s, surnamed Choi, took the action around 11:20 a.m. after distributing some 20 handwritten handouts saying he decided to take his own life due to economic difficulties. He then spread out the Taegeukgi, the national flag, shouted and slashed his hand.

After receiving first aid at the scene, he was moved to a nearby hospital but was not in life-threatening condition, officials said.

"The president, government officials and lawmakers, I wish you don't waste time fighting each other and care more about sufferings of the people," the man said in the handout.



