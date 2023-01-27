SD Biosensor 29,750 UP 150
BNK Financial Group 7,250 DN 30
emart 108,700 UP 1,700
Youngone Corp 43,550 DN 100
CSWIND 68,500 UP 200
KOLMAR KOREA 44,450 UP 1,150
GKL 20,050 UP 60
Meritz Financial 43,550 DN 1,700
HANJINKAL 41,600 UP 1,100
CHONGKUNDANG 82,100 DN 600
POONGSAN 35,900 UP 700
PIAM 33,950 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 57,700 DN 1,200
Hansae 16,460 UP 410
HANILCMT 11,650 UP 390
HL MANDO 45,150 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 809,000 UP 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,600 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,280 DN 10
SKBS 80,300 UP 3,500
Netmarble 60,000 DN 600
KRAFTON 183,900 UP 1,700
HD HYUNDAI 63,900 UP 700
ORION 124,600 UP 1,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,650 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 13,480 UP 110
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,750 UP 70
KakaoBank 28,900 UP 350
BGF Retail 184,000 DN 5,400
HDC-OP 11,160 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 391,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 384,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 85,400 UP 2,900
HYBE 194,000 UP 3,600
SK ie technology 69,200 DN 200
LG Energy Solution 506,000 DN 11,000
DL E&C 37,900 0
kakaopay 67,300 UP 1,300
K Car 12,850 DN 420
SKSQUARE 37,700 UP 300
