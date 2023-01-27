The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea to seek normalization of relations with N. Korea this year: unification ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea will push to "normalize" inter-Korean relations this year by seeking to make both "direct and indirect" contact with North Korea, including supporting civilian exchanges, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday.

In its report to President Yoon Suk Yeol on major tasks for 2023, the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs laid out seven key policy objectives focused on improving frosty ties with the North and laying the groundwork for reunification.



-----------------

DP accuses prosecution of 'witch hunt' on eve of leader's questioning

SEOUL -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday accused the prosecution of conducting a "witch hunt" without evidence on the eve of party leader Lee Jae-myung's planned appearance for questioning over corruption allegations.

"Chairman Lee is going to the prosecution again tomorrow, and the prosecution is spreading fake news in time (for the questioning)," Rep. Park Hong-geun, the DP's floor leader, said in a party meeting held in the southwestern city of Iksan, referring to a string of news reports about Lee's alleged wrongdoing.



-----------------

Thom Browne to set up new company in S. Korea in July

SEOUL -- Luxury fashion brand Thom Browne Inc. will establish a new company in South Korea, officials from Samsung C&T Corp. said Friday, in a move to take stronger control of its business in the country.

Ermenegildo Zegna NV, an Italian fashion house that owns the brand, will establish a new company called Thom Browne Korea on July 1, it said.



-----------------

12 websites still unavailable after Chinese cyberattacks

SEOUL -- Twelve South Korean websites attacked by a Chinese hacking group remain unable to be accessed five days after the incident, industry sources said Friday.

The Chinese attackers, identifying themselves as Xiaoqiying, hacked into the websites of 12 academic organizations and institutions Sunday, including the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy, the Korean Archaeological Society and the Korean Academy of Basic Medicine & Health Science.



-----------------

Gwangju uprising of 1980, Jeju 4.3 incident, 'comfort women' included in textbook guidelines

SEOUL -- The 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju, the bloody 1948-1954 suppression of a civilian uprising on Jeju Island, and Japan's wartime sexual slavery have been included in the latest textbook guidelines, the education ministry said Friday.

The new guidelines, which will serve as a key reference for writers of elementary, middle and high school textbooks, have been finalized by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation and other state think tanks, the ministry said.



-----------------

Documentary about late video artist Paik Nam-June competes at Sundance

SEOUL -- A documentary about Korea-born video art pioneer Paik Nam-june (1932-2006) has been selected for the official competition of the Sundance Film Festival, one of the major U.S. film festivals.

Korean American director Amanda Kim's first feature film, "Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV," was chosen for the U.S. documentary competition at the festival, which has been under way since Jan. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It runs through Sunday.



-----------------

Police to build disaster prediction system to prevent recurrence of Itaewon tragedy

SEOUL -- Police said Friday they will build a state-of-the-art disaster prediction system with an aim to prevent large-scale disasters, such as the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district last year.

Under a set of measures announced by the National Police Agency (NPA), various programs utilizing new technology will be implemented to enhance the nation's capability to predict and prevent disasters.



-----------------

Seoul stocks up for 5th day on tech rally

SEOUL -- Seoul stocks extended their winning streak to a fifth day Friday, as foreign and institutional investors scooped up major tech shares. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 15.37 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,484.02.

