First lady meets with female PPP lawmakers

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon Hee met with a group of female lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Friday and discussed areas of mutual interest, including helping the socially vulnerable and women's political participation, multiple attendees said.

The luncheon was held at the official presidential residence with the participation of all nine female PPP lawmakers with constituencies and one female lawmaker with a proportional representation seat.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and first lady Kim Keon Hee wave goodbye at Zurich Airport on Jan. 20, 2023, before boarding a flight back to South Korea after a four-day visit to Switzerland. (Yonhap)

The 10 lawmakers were Reps. Kim Young-sun, Kim Jung-jae, Lim Lee-ja, Kim Mi-ae, Bae Hyun-jin, Yang Kum-hee, Lee In-seon, Cho Eun-hee, Hwangbo Seung-hee and Cho Su-jin.

It was the first time the first lady held her own formal meeting with politicians.

"I enjoy listening to people's stories," she was quoted as saying by one attendee. "If each of you comfortably share your stories, I will listen closely."

During the two-hour luncheon, Kim talked about her recent trip with President Yoon Suk Yeol to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. While mentioning UAE women, she asked the lawmakers what difficulties South Korean women face and about the lives of female lawmakers, according to the attendees.

Rep. Yang, a party spokesperson, told reporters the group asked Kim to continue to play an active role in helping the socially weak and to use her high profile to promote national interests.

One lawmaker also asked the first lady to continue to use South Korean-made goods, citing her recent use of a bag made by a small local firm.

Kim said she has a deep interest in working with the disabled and promised to visit them more often.

