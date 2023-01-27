N. Korean leader's sister condemns U.S. provision of tanks to Ukraine

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a statement Friday criticizing the United States' decision to send tanks to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia's invasion, saying that Washington is crossing the "red line."

"The U.S., which has exposed the whole continent of Europe to the grave danger of war and caused big and small concerns, is now further crossing the red line," Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The remark came after the U.S. decided to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine earlier this week.



"I express serious concern over the U.S. escalating the war situation by providing Ukraine with military hardware for ground offensive, and strongly denounce it," Kim said.

"Lurking behind this is the U.S. sinister intention to realize its hegemonic aim by further expanding the proxy war for destroying Russia," she added.

The statement did not mention an alleged weapons deal between North Korea and Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

