S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell under 30,000 Saturday as the country plans to lift a mask mandate for most indoor places next week.

The country reported 23,612 new cases, including 48 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,130,730, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Saturday's daily infections were down by more than 4,000 from a week earlier.

The country added 29 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,361. The number of critically ill patients came to 410, down 71 from the previous day, the KDCA said.

The government will drop its mask mandate for most indoor public spaces, including schools, on Monday, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.



view larger image This file photo, taken Dec. 27, 2022, shows people waiting to take coronavirus tests at a public health facility in Seoul's Yongsan Ward. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)