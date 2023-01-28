TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together's latest album sold more than 1.8 million copies on the first day of its release, the group's agency said Saturday.

"The Name Chapter: Temptation," the quintet's fifth EP, sold 1,868,919 copies Friday, BigHit Music said, quoting data from local album sales tracker Hanteo Chart.

TXT is the second K-pop act to hit 1.8 million on an album's debut day after BTS, according to the agency.

In comparison, the band's fourth EP, "minisode 2: Thursday's Child," sold 910,000 copies on the day of its release. The album is the group's most successful project to date.

"Sugar Rush Ride," the main track off the fifth EP, soared to No. 3 on Melon's Top 100 songs chart as of midnight Friday.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the EP had topped iTunes' Top Albums charts in 30 territories around the world while its lead single ranked No. 1 in 17 regions on the service's Top Songs charts.

